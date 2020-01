Body

A local man was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 21, after law enforcement officials say he pointed a laser at a medical helicopter.

Roger Dean Bennett, 50, of Herb McKinney Road, Bakersville, was arrested and charged with an offense against public safety after a report by people aboard the WINGS helicopter say he pointed a laser beam at the craft as it was flying over Herb McKinney Road.

Bennett’s bond was set at $15,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 12.