Several local students are among the 305 recognized by Mars Hill University on its Honor Roll of the Academic Dean at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

Among them are Megan L. Dellinger, of Bakersville; Tony Lee Gunter, of Spruce Pine; Jamie T. Jennings, of Spruce Pine; and Kaylee Erin McMurray, of Spruce Pine.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 on a minimum of 12 semester hours, and carry no grade below a C.