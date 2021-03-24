Grateful Girl Gathering offers local women times of fun, encouragement

Body

Nearly 100 women filled the Cross Street Commerce Center Saturday, March 20 for the Grateful Girl Gathering, a conference designed for a sisterhood of women that featured times of study, worship, encouragement and fun.

The conference, which aimed to connect Christian women in the community regardless of age, church membership or background, got underway at 9 a.m. and continued until about 3 p.m.

Attendees enjoyed live music and speakers, DIY presentations, a boutique area, a meal and more.

Event speakers included bible teacher, writer and storyteller Cherie Nettles, blogger and speaker Jill Dasher and Write It Down podcast host Brooke Maratta.

While the speakers took time to address the crowd, they made it clear that it was not about themselves.

“That’s what encourages everybody— when God gets the glory,” said Maratta, who traveled from Florida to speak at the conference.

Christian music artist Hayleigh Smith performed during lunch and a praise group made up of members of local churches also provided live music.

“We’re praying that each person hears something, whether it’s from a speaker, praise and worship or just from fellowship with other people,” said Patti Jensen, a member of the conference planning team. “It’s all for God and he’ll get the glory for it.”

Conference attendees were also treated to breakout sessions that focused on a new craft, hobby or experience.

Breakout sessions included a course on making charcuterie boards and gourmet baskets with Blue Ridge Basket Company, the basics of macrame and make your own macrame by Macrame Miller Company and a pour-over coffee class that promised to make participants into home baristas presented by River Road Coffee and Popsicles.

“I think everybody is so ready to get together,” Dasher said. “I’m excited about the whole event.”

Several attendees came from other counties and a few ventured in from out of state.

The event was made possible through contributions from sponsors including Cross Street Commerce Center, Blue Ridge Christian News and Springmaid Mountain.

COVID precautions were in place to keep attendees safe including masks, health screenings upon entering and sanitizing stations.

“We have been praying all year for God to bring the people to this conference that he wants there,” Jensen said. “We’re pressing through this year because we believe this is what we’re supposed to be doing.”