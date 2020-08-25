DSS Board dismisses director

Body

BAKERSVILLE — Sara Ross has been removed as Director of the Mitchell County Department of Social Services.

In a special session on Tuesday, Aug. 25 the DSS Board unanimously voted to dismiss Ross. The motion passed 4-0 as board member Danny Burleson was not present at the meeting.

The board also unanimously approved the appointment of Charles Vines, former Mitchell County Manager and current Mayor of Bakersville, as Interim Director of DSS.

The decision to dismiss Ross comes after an investigation into misconduct and a pre-dismissal conference, which was closed to the public, held on Monday, Aug. 24. At that conference, Ross was able to speak on the subject of her dismissal and two members of the board, Chairman Steve Pitman and board member Matthew “Vern” Grindstaff, were present.

After 40 minutes in closed session on Aug. 25, the board reopened the meeting and board member Jeff Harding made the motion to dismiss Ross.

“I move that the board of social services dismiss Sara Ross from the position of Director of Social Services effective immediately,” Harding said. “The reason for this motion are included in the statement for reasons for dismissal and I further move that the statement be attached to the order of dismissal and delivered to Ms. Sara Ross.”

Ross was placed on investigative leave during the regular DSS Board meeting on Aug. 3 after questions about her conduct were raised regarding a possible contract with an IT company and a possible extra leave day for DSS employees during the Independence Day holiday.

The details of the investigation have yet to be disclosed to the public, but were presented to the board by County Manager Tim Greene in a closed special session on Aug. 18. At that meeting, the board began the process of removing Ross from her role.

Ross was hired for the role in late 2018 and started in the position on Jan. 1, 2019. She replaced former Director Paula Holtsclaw.

The next DSS Board regular session is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.