Downtown streetlights to get upgrade

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Streetlights within the town of Spruce Pine will soon receive an upgrade.

Spruce Pine Town Manager Richard Canipe said Monday, Jan. 13, during the regular meeting of the Spruce Pine Town Council he has spoken with representatives from with Duke Energy about revamping the town’s streetlights and said the project will soon move forward.

Duke Energy plans to add LED bulbs to all streetlights within town limits. In addition, all of the existing fixtures and poles will be updated.

Duke Energy will shoulder the bulk of the cost, leaving the town to spend around $2,000 on the project, but Canipe said the town will save approximately $10,000 per year in energy costs as a result of the more efficient bulbs.

In particular, Canipe said he is excited to see the lights in Riverside Park modified.

In addition to the new bulbs, Duke Energy will install taller poles in Riverside Park that should improve the lighting on the walking path – something about which Canipe said he has recently heard many complaints.

“We get a lot of complaints down there about dark spots,” he said. “This should fan the light out more to cover the entire paths in the park.”