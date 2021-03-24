Commissioners OK resolution for EDC membership

Body

BAKERSVILLE — The Mitchell County Economic Development Commission will be able to add up to three non-voting members after the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Monday, March 15 unanimously approved a new resolution at the request of County Attorney Lloyd Hise.

Under the new resolution, the EDC can add up to three people in an advisory or consulting capacity. These individuals can attend meetings, participate in discussions and make suggestions but can’t vote.

The EDC is capped at nine voting members, per state regulations.

Hise said two individuals are waiting to join the EDC in the consulting role, including former Spruce Pine Town Manager and EDC Board Chair Richard Canipe.

“Those two are waiting,” Hise said. “They’re anxious to be working with the commission.”

Hise said Canipe would be a key asset as an advisor on the commission.

“There is nobody who knows more about infrastructure than he does,” Hise said about Canipe. “He’s dealt with it for 30 years. He knows what’s available.”