Chamber of Commerce launches new website

SPRUCE PINE – The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce has launched the website www.wearemitchell.org in response to the coronavirus pandemic and how it will affect the local economy.

“We have created a new website to create support for our local businesses,” said Patti Jensen, Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We are encouraging our community to purchase gift cards to use at a later time if they feel concerned about shopping in public right now. We are encouraging our community to call in takeout orders for our local restaurants. We hope these actions will help to create and maintain some cash flow for our local businesses during this time, and especially as the start of our tourism season is upon us and will inevitably be affected. There is a page of social media graphics that can be used to help spread the word on your social media sites. We hope you will join us in this #wearemitchell campaign.”

Jensen said the site would be continually updated, and people are encouraged to call the Chamber at 828-765-9033 or email pjensen@mitchellcountychamber.org to have a business’s information included.

“Let’s pull together to support our local businesses during this time,” Jensen said. “Our neighbors need us now more than ever, and we all need to step up to take care of our own. Mitchell County has always been a place that wraps its arms around those in need. At this time, our local businesses need the community’s support.”