Arts in Education Showcase coming to Toe River Arts

SPRUCE PINE – More than 200 works of student art will be on display at the Toe River Arts Gallery in Spruce Pine for the annual Arts in Education Showcase.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students from public and private schools in Mitchell County participate in this event that celebrates the creative achievements of students. This showcase is a celebration of students and a testament to the hard work each art teacher dedicates to the job of nurturing creativity and artistic growth.

The Arts in Education Showcase is on display 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, to Saturday, March 14, at the Toe River Arts Spruce Pine gallery at 269 Oak Ave.

Arts Matter will host a reception from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, with snacks, games and a special musical performance from the Traditional Arts Program for Students, or TAPS.

Call 828-765-0520 for more information.