Aguayo joins News-Journal staff as ad rep

SPRUCE PINE — Lazaro “Laz” Aguayo joined the News-Journal Tuesday, March 2 as the paper’s advertising sales representative.

“I’m very excited to welcome Laz to our team,” said Cory Spiers, editor and publisher of the News-Journal. “He has a unique set of skills, truly cares about Mitchell County and has plans to help our advertisers succeed.”

Aguayo replaces Kelli Beam, who resigned from the position earlier this year to take a job with the Town of Bakersville. Beam served in the role since October 2018.

Aguayo originally hails from Florida and has lived in Mitchell County for nearly three decades. He earned an associate in science degree in business management from Hillsborough Community College and a bachelor of science degree in business management from Suffield University.

He previously spent four years working in Mitchell County as operations manager, marketing manager and sales manager at Mike Brown Ford-Subaru of Spruce Pine from 2014-2018. Most recently, he served as a product specialist and internet salesman at Friendship Cars of Johnson City.

Aguayo has garnered multiple Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce awards including Member of the Year in 2017.

Aguayo’s primary responsibilities will be helping new and established businesses thrive by offering marketing tools through the News-Journal’s respected print and digital advertising.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Aguayo said. “When I moved up here 28 years ago, I thought the newspaper was just the coolest thing. I’m just over the moon at the thought of being up here and helping the paper and the community grow.”