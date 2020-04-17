OBITUARY: Ted Joe Young

Body

Ted Joe Young, 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Johnson City.

Ted was born to the late Merritt and Lillie (Buchanan) Young in Spruce Pine.

Ted proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS New Jersey and the USS Shenandoah.

He loved the Lord and was a member of Martin Dale Baptist Church. Ted was the owner of Young’s Printing and retired in 2010.

He was a family man who worked very hard to provide for his family. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and fishing.

In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Those left to cherish Ted’s memory include his loving wife, Peggy (Thomas) Young; daughter, DeLisa Lynn Wilkerson (Charles); sons, Timothy Lewis Young (Leslie) and Tony Crawford Young; grandchildren, Brenna (Forrest) and C.J. Wilkerson, Emily, Sarah, Sam and Jonathan Young; sister, Una Allen; brother, Larry Young; special nephew, Danny Hicks; and several other nieces and nephews.

Due to the current CDC guidelines, the Young family will have services privately. A public visitation and a Celebration of Life service will be announced later.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St. in Johnson City, is honored to serve the Young family.

Mitchell News-Journal • April 15, 2020