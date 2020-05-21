OBITUARY: Paul Hughes

Body

Paul Hughes, 81, of the Buladean Community, passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Jeter and Norma Hughes. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Micah Morton; infant sister, Charlotte Hughes; and brothers, Leon and Robert Hughes.

Paul was a retired construction worker. He was a man of many trades; there was nothing he could not do. He loved playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul was very well-liked by everyone who knew him.

Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Tina Lingerfelt Hughes; sister, Christine Odom (Wade); brothers, Reed Hughes and Willard Hughes (Rosalee); daughters, Doris Sheila Duncan (Darren) and Holly Morton (Gary); son, Dustin Paul Hughes; granddaughters, Megan Buchanan, Cierra Whitson, Zoey Hughes and Lyric Morton; grandsons, Dalton Whitson (Amber) and Laken Morton; and great-grandchildren, Nova Rain Edstrom and Arthur Shane Whitson.

Graveside services are Thursday, May 21, in the Garland/Parker Cemetery. The Rev. Doug Honeycutt, Chaplain Andy Willis and the Rev. G.B. Garland will officiate.

The family would like to say a very special “thank you” to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the excellent care given to Paul and ask that memorial donations be sent to them at 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Mitchell News-Journal • May 20, 2020