Mountaineers corral Mustangs

SYLVA — Week 2 was a tale of two halves for the Mitchell High varsity football team, which won 26-14 at Smoky Mountain thanks to a strong second half.

The Mountaineers (2-0) jumped out to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter after senior receiver Caius Arrington caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Ty Turbyfill and galloped 73 yards into the end zone, making several defenders miss on the way.

Smoky Mountain answered early in the second quarter, tying the game at 7 with a short touchdown run from Chris Wilburn.

Turbyfill scampered 23 yards into the end zone just a few minutes later to restore Mitchell’s lead, pushing it to 13-7 after a missed extra point but Smoky Mountain bounced back late in the quarter with a rushing touchdown that gave the hosts a 14-13 advantage at halftime.

Mitchell’s defense locked in during the second half, shutting out the hosts while senior running back Tanner Duncan scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown and Turbyfill found the end zone by foot again, this time from six yards out.

Mitchell’s 13-0 run in the second half was enough to lift the visitors to a double-digit win on a cold night in Sylva.

Turbyfill finished with a team-high 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. He also completed 7-of-11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Arrington led the way among receivers with three catches for 88 yards and a score. Ty Sparks chipped in two receptions for 17 yards and Cole Sparks and Ethan Willis had a catch each.

Duncan ran 10 times for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Carter Hoyle paced the Mitchell defense with a team-high 11 tackles and Sparks added eight tackles.

The Mountaineers tallied eight tackles for a loss and Xander Gardner led the way with two.

Mitchell now begins its five-game Western Highlands Conference schedule, which starts Friday, March 12 in Ledger when Owen comes to town.

The Mountaineers stay at home for a contest against rival Mountain Heritage Friday, March 19 before traveling to Madison on March 26.