Baseball team improves to 2-1

Body

BLACK MOUNTAIN – The Mitchell High School varsity baseball team improved to 2-1 on the season Friday, March 13, with a 6-1 road win over Owen.

Mitchell sophomore Ethan Willis, junior Mason Bullis and senior Zeus Ponder each had an RBI for the Mountaineers in the win, with Ponder’s coming in the form of a solo home run. Junior Colt Genis went 2-for-4 for the Mountaineers.

Ponder also paced the Mountaineers on the mound, giving up one hit, one walk, one run and striking out 16 in 6.2 innings of work.

The Mountaineers opened the season Monday, March 2, with a 12-8 road loss to Shelby before winning 7-3 Monday, March 9, at Chase.