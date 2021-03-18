4 Mountaineers earn All-District honors

Body

LEDGER — Mitchell High School’s varsity basketball teams are well-represented on the All-District 12 list for the shortened 2021 season.

Senior Paige Johnson earned first-team honors while fellow seniors Marley Cloer and Jill Pittman garnered third-team honors.

Johnson, Cloer and Pittman each appeared in all 17 games. Johnson led the team with 13 points per game and Cloer (11.8 points per game) and Pittman (9.9 points per game) finished second and third on the team in scoring, respectively.

Johnson played more minutes than any Mountaineer, averaging 25 per game. She also pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game which was good for third on the team behind only Chandra Jenkins and Regan Sparks.

Pittman, who will play college basketball at Brenau University, averaged a team-high 4.6 assists per game.

Mitchell’s head varsity girls’ basketball coach Zack McCartha earned a District Coach of the Year nod for his role in helping the team go 16-1 and advance to the West Regional Finals.

Johnson is joined on the first team by Mountain Heritage’s Hannah Tipton, Murphy’s Torin Rogers, Asheville’s Emma Smith and Emily Carver of Enka who was also selected as District Player of the Year.

Senior Caius Arrington was the lone All-District selection for the Mitchell boys’ team. He earned first-team honors

Arrington appeared in all 16 games and averaged a team-high 22.2 points per game. His 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game were also team-highs.