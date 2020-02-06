Wilma Beam

Body

Wilma Burleson Beam, 82, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 24, 1937, in the Hawk Valley Community of Mitchell County to Annie Ollis and Connie Burleson. Wilma was wed to Parker Charles Beam in 1956 until his death in 1994. She remained loyal to his memory throughout her remaining days.

Wilma was known for being a hard worker and a wonderful provider for her family. She was often cited as being “the best cook in these parts” as well as a superb baker. She started working at the age of 15 and retired from the workforce in 1996 after serving in a supervisory position for 25 years. She is remembered fondly by those who knew her as being fair in her dealings with others as well as having a generous nature. She displayed extraordinary kindness to others. Wilma had two green thumbs and she thoroughly enjoyed cultivating a beautiful flower garden.

Wilma will be sorely missed by her family, including her children and their mates; her son, Charles Dean Beam, and his wife, Patricia; as well as Wilma’s daughter, Penny Marie Palenko, and her husband, David. Wilma was also preceded in death by her precious son, Parker “Dale,” in 1961. Wilma had seven grandchildren; and three beautiful great-grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Gouges Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Spruce Pine. Instead of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/research_progress or to Hospice at www.hospiceblueridge.com/.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 5, 2020