OBITUARY: Carol Gunter

Body

Carol Lee Gunter, 93, of Beaver Creek Road, Spruce Pine, died peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home.

Born Feb. 18, 1926, in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Nellis Lusk and Jencie Burleson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Gunter, who passed away in 2008. Also preceding her in death were two sons, Danny and Bobby Gunter; her son-in-law, Richard Gardner; her brothers, William, Ted, Frank and Ivor; and her sisters, Lena, Opal and Nellie.

Carol was a longtime member of the Beaver Creek Baptist Church. She loved God and her family. She enjoyed reaching out to her family members, church family, and friends by sending cards for birthday’s, thinking of you cards to the sick and sympathy cards after the loss of a loved one. Sending cards became Carol’s ministry in the last years of her life. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Marie Gardner, of Spruce Pine; her sons, Richard Gunter, and wife, Carolyn, of Spruce Pine; and Steve Gunter, of Spruce Pine; her daughters-in-law, Carolyn Gunter, of North Cove, and Rose Woodby, of Burnsville; her twin brother, Carl Lusk, of Spruce Pine; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Carol Lee Gunter was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the Chapel of Webb Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Pitman officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends was noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to extend “thanks” to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for its care of Carol Lee during her illness. The family would also like to extend a “heartfelt thank you” to Carol Lee’s special caregivers, all of whom the family considered to be part of their family; Melissa Bryant, Kemberly McKinney and Autumn Lipford for the very special care they provided.

Words of comfort may be emailed to the family by going to www.webbfh.com, selecting Carol Gunter’s name and signing her guestbook.

Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gunter family. Mrs. Gunter’s obituary has also been posted on Facebook.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 19, 2020