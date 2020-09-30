Body

BAKERSVILLE N.C.—Junior Blackburn, age 86, of Duncan Drive in Bakersville, the Bear Creek community, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his home.

Born on July 23, 1934 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Arthur Blackburn, Sr. and the late Dollie Duncan Blackburn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Thomas; a brother, Paul Blackburn; a grandson, Logan Pitman; Barclay Wiseman whom he considered a grandson; and his best friend and soul mate of more than thirty-five years, Polly Dellinger.

Junior was a lifelong member of the Bear Creek Baptist Church. He was retired from Henredon Furniture of Spruce Pine with thirty-five years of service. Following his retirement from Henredon, he joined the staff of Webb Funeral Home where he had been employed for the past fifteen years. Junior loved his family and was proud of his three daughters and his grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed traveling with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughters; Tinky Piercy and husband, Sammie of Bakersville; Stacey Glenn and husband, John of Spruce Pine; and Jill Voland and husband, Tim of Bakersville; his sister; JoAnn Snyder and husband, Phillip of Spruce Pine; his brother; Bobby Blackburn and wife, Marcheta of Burnsville; his grandchildren; Buffy Buchanan and husband, Boomer of Bakersville; Cari Pitman of Spruce Pine; Lydia Parker and husband, Blake of Bakersville; Chloe Willis of Bakersville; and Max Glenn of Spruce Pine; three great grandchildren; two great great grandchild; and Donovan and Devin Wiseman who thought of Junior as their grandfather.

A time to support the family, share memories, and receive friends was held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the Bear Creek Baptist Church. The funeral service was held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Rev’s. Bruce Cannon and Jeremiah Carver officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to; Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 www.hospiceblueridge.com

The family would like to extend a special ‘Thank You’ to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for their wonderful care of Junior.

