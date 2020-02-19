Body

Jim L. Buchanan, 73, of Pine Branch Road, transitioned to his heavenly home Feb. 7, 2020, at his home, after a brief illness surrounded by his entire family.

Jim was a dedicated Christian and church member who had served his Lord in multiple areas throughout his life, including Royal Ambassador leader, Sunday School teacher, usher, brotherhood, mission activities, as well as a Deacon for many years.

Jim was a 1964 graduate of Harris High School in Spruce Pine. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving from 1966-1968. He attended Mayland Community College and Mars Hill University. He worked at Henredon furniture for 25 years, with his last position there as the scheduler.

A native of Mitchell County, he was the son of the Rev. J. Aster and Pauline Ballew Buchanan, and the loving husband of 47 years to Grace Hughes Buchanan. He is survived by his sons, J. Gresham Buchanan (Jessica) and Jason Lee Buchanan; his brothers, David Buchanan (Nancy), Jay Buchanan (Mary), Eddie Buchanan (Masona), Gwyn Buchanan (Gail); and a sister, Norma McKinney. Seven grandchildren also survive him, Connor and Sierra Jones, Lily, Kailynn, Loralye, and twins, Bryce and Blayne Buchanan. He also had several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He had many dear and close friends who will miss him.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to all friends and loved ones that shared in his life. We also thank Hospice of the Blue Ridge for their great care and attention to his needs, including nurses Cigi Boone Dellinger and Jennifer Riddle Hobson, and Chaplain Andy Willis. We would also like to thank Yancey Funeral Home for its excellent service.

Jim has requested memorials to be made to the Gideon Bible Society to further share the gospel at www.gideons.org.

A memorial service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Merritt Taylor and the Rev. Steve Williams officiated. Visitation was 1-2 p.m. before the memorial service. Visit www.yanceyfuneralservice.com to send online condolences.

Mitchell News-Journal • Feb. 19, 2020