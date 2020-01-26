Body

Bruce Ray Silver, 63, of Daytona Beach, Florida, died Dec. 31, 2019.

He was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Spruce Pine, the son of Robert and Maude Silver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Silver; and sisters, Ethel Crew and Cora Evelyn Silver.

He is survived by partner, Tina Philoon; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Glen Welch; daughter, Ashley Silver; stepson and daughter-in-law, Marty and Andrea Chester; stepsons, Colt Chester and Kelly Burns; brothers, Lewis Silver and Gene Silver; sisters, Jo Ramsey, Ro Loyd and Becky Corbin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

He had a love of sharing God’s word and the love of Jesus Christ. He graduated from Bowman High Class of 1974. He studied brick masonry at McDowell Technical Community College. He was a master carpenter, a musician playing mainly bass and guitar, a lover of music, a former member of The Redeemed Singers gospel group and he loved his family, both biological and of choice. He always said, “I’ve never met a stranger, just a friend I haven’t made yet.”

The family celebrated his life Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Old Kona Church in Bakersville.

Mitchell News-Journal • Jan. 22, 2020