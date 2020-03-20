Hey now, you’re an all-star

Body

LEDGER – Mitchell High School senior Hannah McMahan has been selected to play in the annual Blue-White All-Star Game as a member of the girls’ blue team.

McMahan is the first Lady Mountaineer to participate in the game since Morgan Buchanan in 2017-18.

The 44th annual Blue-White girls’ game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Pisgah High School, but has been postponed as a precaution to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. There are plans to reschedule the game at a later date.

“It’s a big accomplishment,” McMahan said. “I honestly didn’t think I would be selected. Growing up, I thought you always had to score the most points to be involved in games like this, but I guess that’s not true.”

McMahan has been a staple on the court for the Lady Mountaineers over the past three seasons and even played in six varsity games as a freshman in 2016-17. She averaged double-digit points per game her junior and senior seasons and led Class 1A this past season in assists per game with 6.4.

McMahan finished her career at Mitchell averaging 9.5 points per game, scoring a total of 848 points in four years and dishing out 354 assists.

The annual Blue-White All-Star Game is the premier fundraising project of the Rhododendron Civitan Club and features outstanding senior players from Western North Carolina high schools.