GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: No. 7-ranked Mitchell wins back-to-back games

Body

LEDGER – The Mitchell High School varsity girls’ basketball team notched back-to-back wins this past week over Western Highlands Conference opponents.

The Class 1A No. 7-ranked Mountaineers (10-4, 3-1) won 72-43 at Madison Tuesday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan.17, beat visiting Polk 65-34. The team has won four of its past five games.

Mitchell started fast in its win over Madison, jumping out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter. The Mountaineers pushed their lead to 40-20 at halftime and coasted through the second half.

Junior Paige Johnson led the Mountaineers with 20 points and senior Hannah McMahan chipped in 11 points and a team-high nine assists. McMahan’s eight rebounds were also a team-high.

The Mountaineers controlled the game against Polk from the opening tip. Mitchell outscored the visitors in every quarter, including a dominant third quarter that saw the hosts outscore the Wolverines 17-4.

Junior Jill Pittman powered the Mountaineers in the win over Polk with a team-high 19 points. Junior Marley Cloer added 14 points and McMahan poured in a team-best nine assists.

Mitchell hosted conference foe Avery Tuesday, Jan. 21. Results were not available at press time.

The Mountaineers play a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 23, against Crest in Shelby before coming home Friday, Jan. 24, to host another conference game against Owen.