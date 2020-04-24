NCHSAA: No school means no spring sports

Body

In keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that public schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association has canceled all remaining winter championships and spring sports.

“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and Staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staff, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said Que Tucker, NCHSAA Commissioner. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”

Tucker said the NCHSAA had planned for a conclusion to the state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season.

“Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience,” she said. “Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”

The NCHSAA Board of Directors, in its meeting this coming week, will discuss finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities, as well as address academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020.