Carpenter, Wiseman receive scholarships

Mitchell County Retired School Personnel has awarded two scholarships to local seniors.

Emma Carpenter was awarded the Lloyd and Mildred Bryson Scholarship, which is given to a student who plans to become a teacher, in the amount of $1,500. Carpenter, the daughter of Steven and Laura Carpenter, plans to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall.

Additionally, Brittany Wiseman was awarded the Doris Thompson Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Wiseman, the daughter of Jerry and Stephanie Willis, plans to attend Mayland Community College in the fall.