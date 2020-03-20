U.S. Small Business Administration grants disaster declaration for NC business owners

Body

RALEIGH – The U.S. Small Business Administration has granted Gov. Roy Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration for small businesses that are suffering due to COVID-19.

The disaster declaration allows small businesses across the state to apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans to help fulfill financial obligations and operating expenses.

“Many small businesses are desperate right now and this SBA approval will help,” said Gov. Cooper. “Even more is needed and we will continue to push for additional assistance while we work to protect the health of North Carolinians.”

Business owners can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan application forms also can be downloaded atdisasterloan.sba.gov.