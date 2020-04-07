Toe River Health District announces third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mitchell County

Body

Note: To ensure all area residents to have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on our website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.

LEDGER – The Mitchell County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, that a Mitchell County resident has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is in isolation. This case is not connected to the previous two cases.

Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. No further information about the case will be released to protect individual privacy.

The Mitchell County Health Department will continue to keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases through our local media partners.

The community needs to understand the identification of additional cases does not change local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease. Above all else, isolate yourself at home if you are sick. Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, call your healthcare provider and follow his or her advice. If having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher you have symptoms of COVID-19. Remember, 80 percent of coronavirus cases generate only mild symptoms.

“It’s especially important to be proactive at this time,” said Diane Creek, Mitchell County Health Director. “We are

blessed in Mitchell County to have a strong community. Your public officials and county leaders are continuing to work to prepare for the impact of this virus. Community members can do their part by following the guidelines, and by remembering that we’re all in this together, and to support one another.”

Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the health department urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19:

• Stay home

• Especially stay home when sick

• Practice social distancing – remain at least six feet away from others

• Avoid contact with persons you know are sick

• Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw it in the trash)

• Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially

after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing)

• If you do not have access to soap and water, use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol

• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners

Routine use of these measures by everyone will decrease the spread of viruses and respiratory diseases in our

community.

It is essential to make sure the information you are getting about COVID-19 is coming directly from reliable sources such as the CDC, NCDHHS and the Mitchell County Public Health Department. For more information, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 1-866-462-3821 (staffed by nurses and pharmacists 24/7), or visit the Center for Disease Control's website for news and frequent updates.