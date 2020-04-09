Toe River Arts June Studio Tour canceled

Body

SPRUCE PINE – After considering the input of studio tour participants, staff, the board of directors and local health officials, for everyone’s safety the Toe River Arts June Studio Tour has been canceled.

The current directive to slow the spread of COVID-19 requires the community to shelter in place until the end of April. Even if restrictions are lifted by June, there is no clear way to properly support the tour and its artists through advertising, community outreach events and promotion, according to a press release.

“We are currently working as a staff to develop other ways to support our community of artists while our doors are closed, and also once we reopen,” according to the press release. “We are optimistic we will get to see you again soon. Our winter tour is still scheduled for Dec. 4-6. Thank you for your understanding and your recognition that sheltering in place is the most important action we can take as a community to keep each other safe. Thank you for your continued support.”