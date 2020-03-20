SECU branches transitioning to drive-thru only service for member, employee safety

Body

RALEIGH – Effective Thursday, March 19, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) branches statewide will temporarily transition to drive-thru only for the majority of its services to reduce the possibilities of transmission of the coronavirus to members, their families and SECU employees. Members who need to access safe deposit boxes, drop off tax return information, or inquire about a loan should call the branch to schedule an appointment. While SECU is closing branch lobby access for branches with a drive-thru to help protect the community, SECU remains open for business to make loans, take deposits and provide other financial services to its members during this time of uncertainty.

From applying for a loan to depositing a check, members can conduct most SECU business via other service channels that do not require a visit to the branch. We ask members to please utilize these channels, which include online Member Access through the SECU website, www.ncsecu.org; the SECU Mobile App, available for download from the Apple App and Google Play stores; 24-7 Member Services Support via phone at 1-888-732-8562; ASK-SECU Voice Response services at 1-800-275-7328; and over 1,100 CashPoints® ATMs located across North Carolina through which you can obtain cash, deposit checks, transfer money between accounts and receive other services.

“Our highest priority continues to be the health and well-being of our members, their families, our staff and the citizens of our state,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord. “By temporarily limiting branch access, we reduce the risk for virus exposure and remain available to meet the financial needs of our members.”

Mr. Lord continued, “Through decades of conservative investing and capital planning, SECU is well-positioned to meet your financial needs during this event. Your Credit Union is here to help you and your family through this difficult time.”