Penland cancels summer workshops

PENLAND – The annual summer workshops at Penland School of Craft have been canceled for this year.

Penland School of Craft Director Mia Hall announced the decision Tuesday, April 7, in an email.

“With a good bit of sadness, I am writing to tell you that we have decided to cancel all of our summer 2020 workshops,” Hall said. “As we learn more each day about the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that continuing to plan for workshops anytime this summer is not in the best interests of our community.”

Penland’s summer workshops are based on small groups of people coming together, working close. Participants work with their hands and share information with their hands.

“We pass things around so everyone can examine them,” Hall said. “We use common tools, materials, and workspaces and eat together in a common dining room. Community and sharing are the heart of Penland’s workshop education. We don’t believe that the current public health crisis will change how we teach, but taking a break right now seems like the only responsible course of action.”

A series of exciting workshops for fall 2020 and spring 2021 will be announced in the next few weeks, Hall said.

Email registrar@penland.org with questions about summer cancellations or future enrollment.

“We are grateful for your interest in the special kind of education Penland offers, and we hope to see you here before too long,” Hall said. “Stay safe, make things, wash your hands and keep in touch.”