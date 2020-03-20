A note from AMY Wellness Executive Director Luke Howe

Body

Dear AMY Wellness Foundation Partners,

I hope this letter finds you well during this time of uncertainty.

As you know, AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to the health and well-being of our region. It is with great consideration that we have made changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided it is in the best interest of our communities to virtualize, postpone, or cancel all events through April 8 in response to COVID-19 concerns. Understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also postpone our first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in this funding opportunity.

In the interim, we will partner with the Community Foundation of WNC and Dogwood Health Trust to support our region through an Emergency and Disaster Response Fund. This has been designed to provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience in addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps. The goal is to help regional front-line nonprofit organizations quickly meet increasing demands. Whether or not an organization has access to public funds (local, state or federal) will be taken into consideration when prioritizing applications.

Organizations are eligible to apply for EDRF grants if they:

Have missions or programs focused on human services

Have a demonstrated track record of providing human services programs

Have the ability to respond to a significant increase in demand for services

Are tax-exempt as described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code

Are located in or serving one or more of these WNC counties, including the Qualla Boundary: Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania and Yancey

“The best thing we can do right now is to provide support to those who need it. By partnering with other funders who have capacity and experience in emergency response funding we know we are making the best collective impact possible,” said Randy Ellis, Chair of the AMY Wellness Foundation. “This regional partnership will help human service organizations to continue their great work and response to this tenacious virus.”

We understand the severity of this epidemic and the effect it will have on our community members and organizations. The AMY Wellness Foundation will be contributing $50,000 to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund and ask for your support as well. A collective effort is crucial to the health and well-being of our communities.

Apply for funding support

Donate to the Emergency Relief Fund

Gratefully yours,

Luke Howe

Executive Director,

AMY Wellness Foundation