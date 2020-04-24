NC students will not return to school this year

Body

The 2019-2020 school year is over in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a news conference Friday that K-12 schools in North Carolina will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the state continues its battle with COVID-19.

The governor decided to cancel the rest of the school year after extending the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8 and unveiling a three-phase plan to reopen North Carolina at a Thursday, April 23, news conference.

Students were set to go back to school on May 15 but instead will continue remote learning from home.

Cooper praised teachers at his Thursday briefing for their ability to adapt.

“I am so proud of our teachers, teacher assistants, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, our parents, people who are working so hard to make sure that children can get as much remote learning as they can get,” he said.

Draft legislation that would waive certain tests for this school year and allow school districts to start next school year as early as Aug. 17 is being sent to the House.