McDowell County reports first death from COVID-19

Body

Note: To ensure all area residents to have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on our website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.

The McDowell County Health Department announced Monday, April 20, the county’s first COVID-19-associated death.

The individual, age 83, died Sunday, April 19, at Mission Hospital McDowell from complications associated with the virus. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about this patient will be released by Foothills Health District or Mission Hospital McDowell.

There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McDowell County. Nine individuals are currently in quarantine, 11 are out of quarantine, and there has been one death. As of Monday, April 20, 287 people have been tested with 239 negative results. There are 27 tests still pending.

“We know that the reality of this pandemic will be loss of life,” said Karen Powell, McDowell County Health Director. “It is unfortunate and we are so very sorry to the family of this individual and will continue to keep them in our prayers. It is imperative that we all comply with the directives of North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home Order. Because COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, the Health Department urges everyone to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19.”