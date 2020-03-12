Green to head MCHP dental clinic

Body

BAKERSVILLE – Mountain Community Health Partnership, or MCHP, is pleased to announce plans to open a dental clinic in Bakersville this coming spring. Renovations are currently underway in the Bakersville Community Health Center Annex, located across the street from the health center.

Funding from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the North Carolina Office of Rural Health, The Cannon Foundation and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation has made the opening of this dental clinic possible.

The Bakersville Dental Clinic will offer comprehensive dental services for patients of all ages, which may include but are not limited to cleanings, deep cleanings, fillings, extractions, partials, dentures, crowns, bridges, and root canals. The clinic will accept commercial insurance, Medicaid, and NC Health Choice as well as patients without dental insurance. MCHP offers a sliding fee scale for patients who qualify.

Dental Director Dr. Alex Green is a native of Spruce Pine. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UNC-Asheville, his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the ECU School of Dental Medicine, and is currently a Master of Public Health student at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health.

“As a Mitchell County native, opening this dental clinic is a dream come true,” Green said. “I truly believe MCHP is doing great things for the wellbeing of our community, and I am thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful organization. I am very excited to begin seeing patients soon and working with the folks to better their oral and overall health.”

The dental clinic will be located at 89 N. Mitchell Ave. in Bakersville. MCHP is currently hiring for all dental clinic positions. Dental clinic contact information and opening date to be determined and announced later.

Visit www.mchp.care or call 828-688-6621 for more information.