Dr. Taylor Townsend offers $500 scholarship to local students

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Local dentist Dr. Taylor Townsend has offered a $500 scholarship opportunity to local students. In a Wednesday, April 1, Facebook video post, he announced his business, Taylor Townsend DDS, PLLC, will offer the scholarship to a student who comes up with an idea for a local business.

“That could be a business that helps us get through this [COVID-19] challenge,” he said. “It could be a business that helps our community once the dust settles.”

Students must submit a business idea along with a business plan for how they intend to use the money as a kickstart to grow the business to apply to the scholarship. Townsend welcomed all students, ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade, from Mitchell, Avery and Yancey counties in public, private or homeschool education to apply.

Although adults are not allowed to enter, Townsend encouraged parents to help their children with ideas.

“We also recognize that as parents, we are also struggling as well,” he said. “If you, as a parent, have an idea for a business and business plan, this would be a perfect time to engage your student and explain to them the value of creativity, to inspire that creativity.”

Townsend also challenged other local businesses to offer a $500 scholarship to an additional student.

“As a local business owner, I am very aware of the stress that we, as local small businesses, are under currently,” he said. “But, if we acknowledge that we wouldn’t even be able to have our businesses without the people in our community, then we owe it to our community to encourage and support them.”

Students may email entries to info@sprucepinesmiles.com or mail them to 54 Broad St., Spruce Pine, NC 28777 to apply. The deadline to submit is Thursday, April 30, at midnight.

Local businesses interested in joining the effort may send an email to the address above.