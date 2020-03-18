Closings, cancellations and other information

Body

AMY Regional Library

Our libraries will be on regular operating schedules at this time. Effective March 16, AMY Regional Library is suspending all library programs until further notice, in the interest of protecting vulnerable community members and preventing the spread of COVID-19. Currently, there are no presumptive or confirmed cases in our counties. We will continue to monitor the situation and seek advice from public health officials to determine when programming and events can resume or if changes must be made to hours of operation.

Our meeting rooms are no longer available for additional bookings, and Branch Managers and Associate Librarians are working to cancel existing reservations.

4-H Achievement Night

In response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, North Carolina State University Chancellor Randy Woodson has mandated that all university associated events involving more than 100 people are prohibited at this time. In order to adhere to this policy, we are postponing the Mitchell County 4-H Achievement Night scheduled for March 20th. Once restrictions are lifted we will work together to determine a new date to celebrate our 4-H members’ achievements. We regret the delay but, in addition to following university policies, it’s important to think about the safety of others who may have compromised immune systems (known or unknown). Our priority is to maintain a safe environment for our youth and families.Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Appalachian Eye Associates

At Appalachian Eye Associates your health is our primary concern. Due to the possibility of the Coronavirus entering our area, the team at Appalachian Eye Associates has implemented new guidelines and precautions to ensure quality healthcare to all patients.

We ask if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms to please reschedule:

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Chills

• Cough

• Fatigue

• Sweats

We realize that our schedule stays full but due to the circumstances we will place your name on a priority list. You will be rescheduled as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding.

Toe Cane Beekeepers

The Toe Cane Beekeepers meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, has been canceled.

Blue Ridge Partnership for Children

The Partnership has decided to postpone BLOCK Fest in Yancey County and Child Fest at Mitchell High School. We will reschedule these events as soon as possible and will let you know when we do. Thanks for your understanding and stay well.

AMY Wellness Foundation

AMY Wellness Foundation is committed to the health and well-being of our region. With great consideration, we are making changes to our upcoming event schedule following the NC Department of Human and Health Services recommendations. We have decided that it is in the best interest of our community to virtualize, postpone, or cancel all events through April 8th in response to COVID-19 concerns. Our employees are all practicing “social distancing” and will be working remotely but will be available by phone and email to address any questions or concerns. We will keep the community updated as more information comes to light from the NCDHHS and will continue to make changes as necessary.

• CANCELLED Regional Convening Meeting Avery County – Mental Health – 3-5 p.m. March 19

• POSTPONED Grant Writing Workshop – 9am-12:30 p.m., April 8

With understanding the impact this may have on other local organizations, AMY Wellness Foundation will also push back the first 2020 Grant Cycle to ensure everyone interested in applying has the capacity and time to participate in the funding opportunity. More information will be posted on our website and social pages as things progress. https://amywellnessfoundation.org/

No. 3 Grill

No. 3 Grill in Spruce Pine is offering free delivery for orders in Spruce Pine and Bakersville over the next two weeks. Call 828-520-1475 for more information.

Shepherd’s Staff

If an effort to mitigate the risks of respiratory illnesses and to assist those with mobility issues, the Shepherd’s Staff will allow clients to utilize the following “drive up” procedure when picking up supplemental food boxes. Please feel free to:

1. Pull up to pantry and open your trunk

2. Return to your car

3. Call 828-765-5385 or signal with car horn

4. We will communicate with you through a closed window

5. We will place your food box in your trunk and close it

6. You may drive off when staff member is clear.

If you feel sick or have been exposed to others who are sick, we request that you utilize the “drive up” option. The Shepherd’s Staff serves a number of clients from vulnerable populations and we appreciate your help in keeping everyone healthy.

Mitchell Senior Center

We continue to work closely with county administration, the health department and the Area Agency on Aging to determine how we can best serve our clients. Starting on Monday we will prepare and send out Meals on Wheels to the client’s door only. We will prepare meals for drive thru clients at our side door and will be calling to see if we need to get food to those who normally ride transportation. All activities will be suspended until further notice. If you are a senior and have questions please feel free to call the center at 828-688-3019.

Southern Ridge Cafe

We will be offering a curbside pickup for anyone not wanting to come inside the café for the next few weeks. Keep in mind we will still be doing free deliveries for local business inside city limits and we will deliver to Spruce Pine if there are five-plus orders. Delivery hours will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. unless otherwise established beforehand. Call 828-537-2023.

DTs

DTs is offering curbside service for the next two weeks to those avoiding social situations. Call in your order and pay over the phone, and we will gladly bring it out to you, as soon as you notify us you’re here. We understand many of you are scared as to what the following weeks will bring, so if there is anything DT’s could possibly help you with, just call the store at 828-766-8008.

Emerald Ridge

The coronavirus has taken us all by surprise, but in the end we will be stronger and more prepared because of it. We do not wish to subject our employees or customers to undue risk, and we want to do our part in slowing down the spread of this disease. Accordingly, we made the difficult decision to delay the opening of the 2020 season at Emerald Village. Our revised hope is that we will now open Friday, April 10, but that date might be pushed out further if circumstances warrant it. We apologize for any inconvenience, but inconvenience is not the important thing right now. As we near that date we’ll post our ongoing decision. Please keep checking in with us, and in the meantime order a gem bucket or other items safely delivered to your door from www.emeraldvillage.com/shop.

Mitchell County Schools

Mitchell County Schools will be distributing free meals to all students in Grades K-12, as well as children who have not yet started school. You do not have to qualify for free or reduced lunch to receive these meals. They are available to all students and we encourage students and parents to take advantage of this opportunity. This will be a “grab-and-go” meal that is pre-packaged and will include a lunch and breakfast. We are working on the plans for distribution and ask that you complete the brief survey below. We will send more information as to when the program begins (hopefully mid-week) and pick-up locations.

TRHD

Do you have questions about coronavirus and you don’t know who to ask? Do you wonder what the testing is like? Do you have questions about what you can do to keep your family safe? You can send your questions to mitchellhd@toeriverhealth.org and we’ll be happy to answer them on Facebook.

After Hours

The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce Sprig After Hours scheduled for March 26 has been canceled.

Tips to help local businesses

Shop online or via phone. While some stores already have online shopping, others will help customers order via phone or FaceTime. Buy gift cards to use at a later date to support businesses now, even if you don’t currently need anything. Order takeout or delivery and tip the same amount as you would dining in.

Town of Spruce Pine

The Town of Spruce Pine has cancelled the next council meeting scheduled for March 23, 2020. Also, we have posted on Social Media requesting that our customer use the Drive-In window, Drop box or pay on line at townofsprucepine.com. The online payment option is highlighted in red on the page.

Tropical Grill

The Tropical Grill is offering curbside service. Call in your order at 828-765-0909, drive to the parking spaces in front of the restaurant and we will bring your order to your car. Cash or credit cards accepted.We still will provide seating inside or outside on our sidewalk cafe.

Pesticide classes

The Category V Pesticide Recertification classes scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, and Tuesday, April 7, have been canceled.

Switzerland Cafe

The opening of The Switzerland Café and been postponed until further notice.

Town Hall

The March 17 Town Hall hosted by Democratic county commissioner candidate Howard Larsen has been postponed.

Democratic Convention

The Mitchell County Democratic Convention will be conducted March 28 via phone conference call.

Republican Convention

The Mitchell County Republican Convention previously announced for March 21, 2020, at the Historic Courthouse has been canceled. See more on page 8.

JCPC

The upcoming Mitchell JCPC meeting has been canceled.

History Bee

The Mitchell County Historical Society History Bee has been postponed.

Performing Arts

The Mitchell High School Performing Arts presentation of “Chicago: High School Edition” scheduled for early April has been postponed.

Home Remedies

Home Remedies classes are canceled until further notice due to Gov. Cooper’s recommendation to limit in-person meetings. PATH is exploring the possibility of hosting virtual meetings. Visit the Home Remedies Facebook page for more information as it unfolds.

Casting for Hope

Casting for Hope has postponed all spring events.

