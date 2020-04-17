Area resident in need of lifesaving transplant

Body

GREEN MOUNTAIN – With the cost of a lifesaving transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant patients are unable to shoulder that financial burden.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association, or COTA, is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA works with individuals of any age with a single-gene disorder such as polycystic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis or sickle cell disease.

In Mitchell and Yancey counties, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like Green Mountain resident Mary Ruth Webb.

Webb has been diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease and the transplant team at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has recommended a lifesaving liver and kidney transplant. Local volunteers are raising $35,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

More volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals, groups and media representatives interested in more information about Webb or the COTA community fundraising effort should email community coordinator Brette Barron at bretteb@gmail.com.

COTA helps patients avoid financial devastation. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000. Once the transplant is complete, individuals face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while patients are out of work and often required to relocate temporarily for post-surgery care.

These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually with lifetime totals often exceeding $1 million. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Webb has asked for assistance from COTA. One-hundred percent of all funds raised for COTA in honor of patients assist with a lifetime of transplant-related expenses. Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403.

Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Mary Ruth” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforMaryRuth.com.