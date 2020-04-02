When you’re on your own, we are there with you

Body

As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are here for you – and with you.

Whatever happens, whenever it happens, the Mitchell News-Journal will be there for you. We’ll be there to let you know how our community is managing through this crisis – from business to government to the health care system and schools to the drastic impact on individuals and families.

And we’ll be there to let you know about the good and extraordinary things happening in the midst of this crisis – citizens and nonprofit workers tending to the community, the volunteers taking food to elderly people who cannot leave their homes and the healthcare workers putting themselves in harm’s way to care for the sick.

Amid the sadness and anxiety, there are uplifting moments that remind us of the resilience of the human spirit, and we’ll be there to document those, too.

We are here to help you make sense of the situation and to help you navigate it.

Having fact-based, reliable reporting that provides public scrutiny and oversight is more important than ever. Together, across the decades, the News-Journal and its readers have navigated horrific events – natural disasters, terrorism, financial downturns, periods of extreme political and societal division.

This challenge is greater than any of those, but, rest assured, we’ll be here for you. Let’s stick together, and we will come through this, too.

