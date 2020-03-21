Walker joins News-Journal staff as reporter

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Mitchell News-Journal publisher and editor Brandon Roberts announced Spruce Pine native Juliana Walker has joined the staff of the Mitchell News-Journal as a reporter. Walker replaces Cory Spiers, who left the paper March 13 after nearly three years to pursue an opportunity in the insurance field.

Walker graduated from Elon University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and in 2019 earned her Master of Arts degree in interactive media. She has worked as an intern for The Wealth Briefing in London, England, as news director for WSOE-89.3 FM in Elon, as a news intern for WLOS in Asheville and as an announcer for WKYK and WTOE in Burnsville.

“We are elated to have Juliana as our new reporter here at the News-Journal,” Roberts said. “She is smart, a hard worker and understands the importance of a community newspaper. I have no doubt she is an asset to the News-Journal and will uphold its reputation for honest, fair and objective reporting.”