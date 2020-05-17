Toe River Health District announces sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mitchell County

Body

LEDGER – The Mitchell County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified at 6:48 a.m. Friday, May 15, that a sixth Mitchell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The individual is in isolation.

Public health staff have already completed an investigation and have identified close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released, according to the health district

This newest case is Mitchell County’s only active case. Five other residents who tested positive in the past have recovered.

The Mitchell County Health Department will continue to keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases through its local media partners.

“As our counties start opening back up, it’s important to remember COVID-19 is still here,” said Diane Creek, Mitchell County Health Director. “We are blessed in Mitchell County to have a strong community. Community members should continue following the guidelines, and remember that we’re all in this together and to support one another.”