Toe River Health District announces 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Mitchell County

Body

Note: To ensure all area residents have important local information about the coronavirus health emergency, the Mitchell News-Journal has lifted its paywall and is providing unlimited access to virus-related articles on this website. We need your support to continue this important work. Please join your neighbors and become a subscriber today at www.mitchellnews.com or by calling 828-765-7169.

LEDGER – The Mitchell County Health Department, part of Toe River Health District, was notified Thursday, May 21, that two Mitchell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus or COVID-19. These two make a total of eight positive cases in Mitchell County. The individuals have been and continue to be in isolation.

Five of the eight people that have tested positive in Mitchell County have recovered and three cases are active.

Public health staff have already completed an investigation and have identified close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.

The Mitchell County Health Department will continue to keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases through its local media partners.

“As our counties start opening back up it’s important to remember that COVID-19 is still here,” said Diane Creek, Mitchell County Health Director. “We are blessed in Mitchell County to have a strong community. Community members should continue following the guidelines, and remember that we’re all in this together, and to support one another.”