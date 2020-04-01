State stay-at-home order frequently asked questions

Body

RALEIGH – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a statewide stay-at-home order, saying more movement restrictions are needed to stop the new coronavirus and prevent hospitals from being overrun by the pandemic.

Cooper announced Friday, March 27, the Order would take effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 30, and last for 30 days. It prevents people from leaving their homes except for work that’s considered essential, along with getting food, going to the doctor or exercising.

Cooper’s Order also bans groups of more than 10 people, down from the previous limit of 50. Several large counties and some cities had recently issued similar orders locally.

What follows is the text of the frequently asked questions about the stay-at-hone order from Gov. Cooper’s office. This information is subject to change in light of new CDC guidance and additional Executive Orders or local government declarations. Read the full order here.

This Order permits the following businesses to remain open:

• Restaurants that provide takeout, drive-thru or delivery

• Grocery stores

• ABC stores and beer and wine stores

• Doctors and other healthcare providers

• Pharmacies

• Hardware stores

• Post offices

• Office supply stores

• Gas stations and convenience stores

• Veterinarians and pet supply stores

• Hotels, airlines, buses, taxis and ride-share services

• Places of worship

• Child care providers (that are following the required NCDHHS procedures)

What does “Stay at Home” mean?

It means people should stay at their residence and limit social interactions and travel for essential activities or essential business purposes.

Is this mandatory or is it guidance?

This Order is mandatory. All persons and other entities are required to comply if they do not fall within the exemptions specified in the Order.

How will this Order be enforced?

Gov. Cooper is seeking voluntary cooperation from all state residents and businesses to ensure the health and safety of our communities. If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, state and local law enforcement officers have the authority to enforce the Order. Various local counties and cities have issued shelter-in-place orders.

Can I leave my home to visit friends or family members?

Individuals may leave their homes to care for a family member or friend, or to help their family member or friend get essential goods or receive necessary health care. Individuals should not visit with friends or family members if there is no urgent need.

What if I require medical attention?

Individuals may leave their homes to receive necessary medical care. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please follow the guidance provided by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. If you have mild symptoms, stay home and call your doctor.

Can I take my kids to the park?

Unless your local jurisdiction has closed parks, people may go to public parks and open outdoor recreation areas while following social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Public playgrounds and their equipment are closed for use statewide.

Does my business need documentation to operate?

Businesses and not-for-profit organizations that are deemed essential, as defined by the Order, do not need any documentation from the State to continue operations. Employees are not required to have specific documentation for reporting to work under this Order.

What if my business does not fall within an exception and must close?

Businesses that are required to cease all activities are still allowed to continue Minimum Basic Operations. These operations include activities necessary to maintain the value of the business’ inventory, preserve the condition of the business’s physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or related functions and activities to support employees who are working remotely. Employees must comply with social distancing requirements, to the extent possible, while carrying out such operations.

If my business was previously required to close under an Executive Order or a local Stay at Home order, are there any circumstances under this Order that would allow me to reopen?

No.

Does this Order prohibit operations of child care centers and other child care providers?

No. Although child care providers are urged to remain open for first responders and essential employees, they are also open to the general public. All open child care providers must follow the NCDHHS emergency child care operations and financing guidance.

Are religious functions allowed?

Religious gatherings are subject to the mass gathering ban and may not have more than 10 people. Participants should practice social distancing.

Can I mail items and get deliveries?

Yes. The postal service and private mail and delivery services are essential businesses and will remain open.

Can I visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facilities?

You may visit a hospital or other healthcare facility only to obtain health care services and supplies. Do not visit a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, residential care facility, or any other long-term care facility unless it is an end-of-life visit.

What if I still have to go to work?

Businesses have been encouraged to implement remote working policies for their employees. If you have been designated essential by your employer, you should continue to go to work and practice social distancing to the extent possible.

Where can I report a business that is operating in violation of the Order?

Gov. Cooper is seeking voluntary cooperation from all state residents and businesses to ensure the health and safety of our communities. If voluntary cooperation is not achieved, state and local law enforcement officers have the authority to enforce the Order.

Are gun stores allowed to operate?

Gun stores implementing social distancing requirements for employees and customers as defined in the Order may remain open.

This article has been updated to reflect the order is called a stay-at-home order, not a shelter-in-place order.