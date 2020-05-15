‘Spay-ghetti’ raises record amount for MCAR

Body

SPRUCE PINE – Mitchell County Animal Rescue’s sixth annual “Spay-ghetti” fundraiser took place Saturday, April 18, and proved to be the most successful to date, raising $8,616 to go toward the rescue’s operating costs.

“We were very pleasantly surprised,” said Amber Lowery, MCAR director. “Especially with all of the restrictions.”

The fundraiser, which supports the animal rescue’s spay and neuter program, took place virtually through Facebook due to regulations regarding COVID-19.

Supporters of MCAR were encouraged to make a spaghetti dinner at home for their family and were asked, if so moved, to still donate the $12 that would have been spent at the originally planned event. Participants posted pictures of their dinner and family pets, and Lowery went live on Facebook to engage participants, spotlight sponsors and announce raffle winners, as well.

“We had a lot of really great sponsors that stepped up and donated and even when we found out that we weren’t going to be able to have the actual event, they were willing to stick with us and support MCAR,” Lowery said. “It was really awesome.”