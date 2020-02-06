The Quartz Corp. buys USG property

Body

SPRUCE PINE – The new year got off to a great start for The Quartz Corp., as the company has purchased the former USG facility located on Altapass Highway.

The Quartz Corp. acquired the property Jan. 1 with plans to continue and grow the operation at the Mica production plant.

“This is a win-win-win agreement,” said Michael Yarborough, U.S. general manager for The Quartz Corp. “This is of great benefit to USG, as they continue to receive mica for their operations, around the United States, The Quartz Corp. continues to grow and develop the business in the region and the impact on jobs in the community are not affected.”

The Quartz Corp/K-T Mica plant currently employs seven individuals.

“We have one of the greatest natural resources in the world located right here in Mitchell County,” said Scott Reece, The Quartz Corp. human resources manager. “And our employees at each of our facilities may be our most valuable asset.”