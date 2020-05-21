OBITUARY: Michael Louis Willis

Body

Michael Louis Willis, 65, of Spruce Pine, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A native of Mitchell County, he was a son of the late Jake Willis and Opal Street Willis Hollifield. He was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Fred Armon Hollifield.

Mike was a member of Berry Chapel Baptist Church. He managed Sky City for several years and later retired from Unimin Corporation.

Surviving is his loving wife of 34 years, Kim Willis; daughter, Ashley Willis, of Kingsport, Tennessee; son, Jake Willis, and wife, Brianna, of Spruce Pine; mother-in-law, Patsy French Woody, of Marion; brother, Joe Willis, and wife, Billie June, of Spruce Pine; nephew, Jacob Willis, and wife, Anita, of Spruce Pine; and special friends Bryan, Holly, Addison and Eli Hoilman, all of Bakersville. Several other extended family members also survive.

The family received friends from 5-6 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Berry Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral Services followed at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Williams, the Rev. Greg Hollifield and the Rev. Jacob Willis officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to Anita Willis and all the staff of Compassionate Care WNC for the excellent care given and requests memorial donations be made to them at 856 George’s Fork Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Mitchell News-Journal • May 20, 2020