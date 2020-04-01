OBITUARY: Marguerite Johnson Barksdale

Body

Marguerite Johnson Barksdale, 99, of Kaywillia Lane, Spruce Pine, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Spruce Pine.

Born June 21, 1920, in Gibson, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Wayman and Nellie Neal Johnson.

Marguerite had been a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Spruce Pine since 1952. She was active in Sunday School and the Women’s Circle. She was a great cook and a wonderful homemaker. She was a giving person and enjoyed helping people in the community.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Irvin Barksdale, and wife, Wilma, of Spruce Pine, and Emerson Barksdale, and wife, Betty, of Marion; her daughter, Demaris McGuire, and husband, Joe, of Memphis, Tennessee; her sister, Ruth Morris, of Augusta, Georgia; her grandsons, Greg Barksdale, and wife, Gail, and Jeremiah McGuire; her great-grandchildren, Sarah, Alexis and Aiden; her step-granddaughter, Karen Young, and husband, Bud; her step great-grandchildren, Ben and Ivy Rose Young; and special cousin, Jean Huddleston, of Wrens, Georgia.

A private graveside service was 2 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Larry Greene officiating. Interment followed the ceremony.

A public memorial service is being planned and will take place at a later date to celebrate Marguerite’s life.

The family would like to extend a “thank you” to the staff of Brian Center Health and Rehab and Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care of Marguerite.

Mitchell News-Journal • April 1, 2020