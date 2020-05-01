McDowell County now has 26 positive COVID-19 cases

Body

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that one additional McDowell County resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The initial investigation links this individual positive case to contact with other known positive cases. Public health staff have already initiated an investigation and will be identifying close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the case will be released.

This brings the total number of positives to 26 in McDowell County. There have been 479 people tested and 397 negative results. 56 tests are pending results. In addition, there are seven individuals in quarantine, 18 out of quarantine and one death.

The McDowell County Health Department and McDowell County Emergency Management will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.

It is important for the community to understand that the identification of additional cases does not change our local strategies for preventing and reducing the spread of disease.

If you must leave your home, practice extreme social distancing. Also, please remember the fewer people that leave your home, the fewer people that are exposed to the virus. While it is so important to be with your family and enjoy the outdoors, it is not necessary for the entire family to go to the store. Always wash your hands as often as possible if you do go out and avoid touching your face. Help McDowell stay strong and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department is continuing to test qualified individuals for COVID-19. If an individual believes they have been exposed to the virus or if they are experiencing a fever, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher you have symptoms of COVID-19.

Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to mcdowell.clearstep.health and completing the assessment.