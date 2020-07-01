MCC nursing students celebrate, reflect on accomplishments

Body

SPRUCE PINE – After postponing for more than a month, Mayland Nursing Program graduates held their pinning ceremony Friday, June 12.

Class President Faith Stewart said the graduates were disappointed they couldn’t have the pinning ceremony they wanted due to COVID-19, but added she was thankful they were able to celebrate in some fashion.

“After a long road of hard work, I am proud of myself and all of my classmates for our accomplishments,” said Faith Stewart, a graduate of the program. “I take great pride in being able to call myself a nurse.”

The Mayland Nursing Program is a two-year program and graduates of the program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination, which is required to practice as a Registered Nurse.

“Graduating nursing school was by far my greatest accomplishment,” said Brandy Laws, a graduate of the program. “I didn’t work hard to sacrifice my time, my health, and my sanity to obtain something tangible. I worked hard and sacrificed so others could have more time, better health, and great sense of wellness. It is something I earned and something I take much pride in.”