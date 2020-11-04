ELECTION 2020: Republicans sweep commissioners race, incumbents roll in BOE

Body

As final election results come in, this story will be updated.

The unofficial results of the 2020 General Election in Mitchell County have been released.

In the Mitchell County Board of Commissioners race, where there were three seats available and four candidates, the Republican candidates won out.

Harley Masters received 6,319 votes, 31.39 percent of the votes. Brandon Dean Pittman received 6,158 votes, 30.59 percent of the vote.

Incumbent Jeff Harding received 5,786 votes, 28.74 percent of the votes.

Howard Larsen, the lone Democrat on the ballot, received 1,869 votes (9.28 percent).

In the Mitchell County Board of Education race, where there were two seats available and three candidates, both incumbents prevailed.

Incumbent Sam Blevins received 5,499 votes (42.13 percent) and fellow incumbent Brenda H. Sparks received 4,830 votes (37.01 percent).

Challenger Tabatha Drum Dickson received 2,576 votes (19.74 percent).

In the North Carolina State Senate District 47 race, Incumbent Republican candidate Ralph Hise won Mitchell County with 6,505 votes, 75.05 percent of the vote while Democrat challenger David B. Wheeler received 2,163 votes (24.95 percent).

In the North Carolina House of Representatives District 85 race, Republican Dudley Greene won Mitchell County with 6,766 votes, 78.9 percent of the votes while Democrat Ted Remington received 1,809 votes (21.10 percent).

Ed Terrell, who was unopposed, won the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor position with 7,233 votes.

Kathy Laws, who was also unopposed, won the Register of Deeds position with 7,525 votes.

The United States Presidential Election has yet to be determined, however, Donald J. Trump won Mitchell County with 7,041 votes, 78.46 percent of the votes. Vice President Joseph R. Biden received 1,852 votes in Mitchell County (20.64 percent).

The North Carolina Governor’s Race has yet to be determined, but Republican Dan Forest won Mitchell County with 6,778 votes, 75.87 percent of the votes, while incumbent Democrat Roy Cooper received 2,072 votes (23.19 percent).

The United States Senate race has yet to be determined, but Republican Thom Tillis won Mitchell County with 6,687 votes, 75.34 percent of the votes. Democrat Cal Cunningham received 1,903 votes, 21.44 percent of the votes.

The 11th Congressional District has yet to be determined overall, however, Republican Madison Cawthorn won Mitchell County with 6,821 votes. He is facing Democrat Moe Davis who received 1,846 votes in Mitchell County.

Mitchell County had an 80.99 percent voter turnout rate with 9,021 out of 11,139 registered voters casting ballots.

Mitchell voters cast 7,411 ballots prior to election day, either by mail or during one-stop early voting.

Pre-election day voting represented 66.5 percent of the total voter participation. In Mitchell, 1,004 voters cast ballots by mail and 6,407 utilized one-stop early voting.

Voter participation is up from the last General Election in November 2018 during which the county registered a 57.58 percent voter turnout rate with 6,395 out of 11,106 registered voters casting ballots.

The 2020 voter turnout more closely resembles the turnout of the November 2016 General Election in Mitchell County, which also featured a race for United States President.

In 2016, 8,165 out of 11,352 registered voters cast ballots for a voter turnout rate of 71.93 percent.

