Day, voting locations changed for June runoff

BAKERSVILLE – The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has brought many schedule changes in the past few weeks, and the upcoming runoff election is no exception. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, the date has now been moved to Tuesday, June 23.

Also, because necessary social distancing practices will continue, there is a temporary change in the voting location for the Red Hill, Cane Creek, Little Rock Creek and Poplar precincts.

“We feel this change is necessary for the safety of voters as well as for the precinct officials,” said Roycene Jones, director of the Mitchell County Board of Elections.

For the runoff election, Red Hill and Cane Creek voters will vote in the Bakersville Precinct at Gouge Elementary School; Little Rock Creek voters will vote in the Harrell Precinct at the Buladean Community Center; and Poplar voters will vote in Bradshaw Precinct at the Tipton Hill Community Center.

The race voted on during this runoff election is the District 11 Congressional seat. Registered Republicans and those registered unaffiliated that voted during the first primary may vote in this runoff.

Early (one-stop) voting is 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Thursday, June 4, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Call the Mitchell County Board of Elections office at 828-688-3101 with any questions.