Chamber of Commerce awards grant to NC Mountaineer Festival

Body

SPRUCE PINE – The Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce announced the recipient of the Chamber’s Small Tourism Grant for the spring round of the program.

The Chamber’s Tourism Committee is awarding the $1,500 grant to the inaugural NC Mountaineer Festival scheduled for October 2020 in Bakersville.

“The committee received several worthy applications during this round,” said Patti Jensen, Mitchell County Chamber executive director. “The committee was pleased to support the NC Mountaineer Festival, a new festival in the county that will feature live music, arts and crafts, and food celebrating our mountain heritage.”

The Mitchell County Chamber’s Small Tourism Grant is a program of the Chamber’s Tourism Committee and was established to help support tourism-oriented events and programs in Mitchell County.

Tourism is a significant economic driver in Mitchell County, with nearly $25 million spent each year by visitors.

“Tourism is a key piece of the economy in Mitchell County,” Jensen said. “The county’s tourism industry continues to grow with increases in tourism visitation and dollars spent each year.”

The latest report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce revealed Mitchell County experienced the largest year over year increase in tourism dollars spent than any surrounding county.

Grants are accepted and reviewed quarterly. Those interested in the program may call the Chamber of Commerce at 828-765-9033 or email pjensen@mitchellcountychamber.org to receive program details. The deadline for the next round of grants is June 30.

Visit www.mitchellcountychamber.org/connect/marketing-resources for information about the grant program and to access the online criteria and application.