Business owner gives back to Bakersville

BAKERSVILLE – Tim Sparks credits an internship in an office during his senior year at Mitchell High School for helping him choose his career path.

“It didn’t take long being in that office to know that’s not what I wanted to do,” he said. “I’d much rather be outside.”

Sparks started his own residential and commercial cleaning business, Wish-N-Wash, in March of 2019, and just a little more than a year into the endeavor, he has decided to give back to his community.

Sparks and his coworker, Heath Nolan, spent much of Saturday, May 2, cleaning and sanitizing the concrete, dedication stone, stage and other parts of the Bakersville Creekwalk.

“We’re just getting it ready for when we open back up,” Sparks, a Bakersville native, said. “We are doing our part to help out the community and ‘slow the spread.’”

Sparks said he got the idea to clean the park as a way of giving back.

“I spoke with (Bakersville) Mayor (Charles) Vines and told him I’d to it to help the community and do my part to contribute,” Sparks said. “He offered to pay me, but I told him the county has been good to me, I’ve lived here my entire life, and it’s the least I can do.”